Queens of Rock: Groundbreaking Female Rock Icons

Who are the most influential rock stars? If your top picks don't include names such as Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, or Debbie Harry, you're missing out on iconic female rock artists. In a traditionally male-dominated industry, fearless women helped define the music, lifestyle, and visual storytelling of this mega-genre. Read on to explore the iconic rock anthems of the queens of rock.

Joan Jett: The Rocker Chick

Black leather, determination, and a raw sound make Joan Jett the epitome of rock. She burst onto the scene in 1975, producing hits such as "Cherry Bomb" with the all-female band The Runaways. An unapologetic attitude and androgynous style quickly got Jett noticed by punk legends, including the Ramones. When Jett went solo, major labels rejected her. So, she launched her own label and became a business pioneer. This savvy act ushered in a new era of independent releases for artists.

Jett's cover of "I Love Rock ‘n' Roll" was a giant hit. Since then, she's released 12 albums with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, Jett's career has inspired generations of new female rockers.

True to herself, Jett proves age — like gender can't stop a queen of rock. She's collaborated with Miley Cyrus on the song "Bad Karma" and continues making headlines with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Stevie Nicks: The Bohemian Poet

The name Stevie Nicks conjures images of a twirling bohemian. In a musical landscape that demands constant reinvention, Nicks has maintained her signature style. A witchy mix of shawls and layers is part of her lore. She's even made cameos as herself in two seasons of American Horror Story.

Unique style alone doesn't make an icon. Stevie Nicks rose to fame with Fleetwood Mac in the turbulent ‘70s scene. She proved a welcome addition, bringing poetic lyricism to hits such as "Landslide" and " Dreams," the latter reaching No. 1 in the U.S. This legacy makes Nicks one of the best female songwriters of the ‘70s.

Fleetwood Mac is equally famous for love affairs often discussed in their music. As much as the world enjoyed the drama, Nicks eventually went solo. Weaving her mystical style and poetic folk sensibility into a successful career, Nicks released iconic rock anthems such as "The Edge of Seventeen." In 2019, she became the first woman to be inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

As much a rebel as any male rocker, Nicks' feminine style, legendary songwriting, and dual success as a solo and group artist make her a standout, even amongst the queens of rock.

Debbie Harry: The Downtown Cool Girl

With platinum hair, punk rock cred, and the first rap in a No. 1 hit, Debbie Harry has been rock's cool girl for five decades. Before becoming a punk icon, Harry started a folk band. Two bands later, she was a regular at New York City hotspots, including CBGB. Unafraid of her sex appeal, Harry worked as a Playboy Bunny and a go-go dancer in New York.

On their third album, featuring the worldwide hit "Heart of Glass," Blondie found success. A genre-bending approach and Harry's recognizable image kept the hits coming. The band infused rock with disco, pop, and rap to release songs including "Rapture" and "Call Me."

Harry's solo career wasn't as successful, but she's made a point of exploring eclectic projects. She's released solo albums, performed around the world, and acted in films, including Hairspray. Harry, an art and fashion icon, was featured in Warhol paintings and modeled for a Gucci handbag named Blondie. Harry embraced her beauty, contrasting it with the gritty downtown scene to become a counterculture icon still referenced today.

Pat Benatar: The Powerhouse

Sometimes rock is about attitude, but when Pat Benatar's voice hit the airwaves, she showed that talent is just as important. Classically trained, Benatar brings confidence to her performances. Her range and ability to belt notes make her songs as powerful as any male rocker's. Listen to her iconic rock anthems such as "Love Is a Battlefield" or "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," and it's impossible to deny she's one of the best female rock singers.

Churning out hit after hit, Benatar was the first woman featured on MTV and helped shape the network. With four consecutive GRAMMY Awards and 19 Top 40 hits, Benatar is a beacon for female power. However, Benatar still had to fight for her place.

Female musicians often use style to subvert norms. Benatar has commented on being uncomfortable with the focus on her appearance. In an interview with Vulture, the rock star said, “Did anyone ask Mick Jagger what he was going to wear?”

Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart: Sister Act

Everybody loves a comeback. Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, frontwomen for the band Heart, lived the ultimate comeback story. Ann's dynamic vocals and Nancy's impressive guitar skills joined the band Heart in the mid-'70s. Inspired by hard rock, the band found success with hits such as "Magic Man" and "Barracuda."

By the decade's end, the band fractured due to a soured romance between Nancy and another member. Heart lost its way in the ‘80s, with lineup changes and a softer style. The sisters moved to a new record label and decided to reinvent themselves.

With "What About Love," they debuted a new, glam aesthetic complete with lamé, big hair, and a bold sound. The infusion of drama revamped their career. Their self-titled album Heart sold 5 million copies. Since then, they've been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, released albums, and inspired women to embrace hard rock.

The Future Is Female

These influential women in rock music redefined an industry. Alanis Morissette, Paramore, and many more artists can trace their success to the women who shattered rock's glass ceiling.

Whether you listen to Miley Cyrus blending genres like Debbie Harry or Avril Lavigne, who reinvented herself in the footsteps of Heart, female pioneers echo through modern music.