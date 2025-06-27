Celebrate Tampa’s 138th Birthday With Drunk History Night at Shuffleboard Bar

The city's first indoor shuffleboard venue hosts Tampa's birthday celebration this Monday, July 15. Starting at 5 p.m., guests will fill 2612 N. Tampa St. for an evening of games, stories, and music.

At 7 p.m., Preserve the 'Burg director Manny Leto takes the mic for "Drunk Tampa History." His talk uncovers wild stories about fake pirates, secret cigar factory operations, and a mayor's mysterious disappearance, as reported by That's So Tampa.

Players can try their luck on six courts, four indoors, two outside, for just $5. The kitchen dishes out local specialties: Spaghetti Sammies, crispy Buffalo Chicken Thighs, and signature Dogs. Coppertail and Green Bench supply fresh-brewed Tampa beer.

The birthday cake appears at 8 p.m. while staff members give away prizes. Lucky winners might snag shuffleboard equipment, restaurant credit, or memberships to Preserve the 'Burg. When 9 p.m. strikes, Perception steps up to perform.

The night winds down with Remix, where brave souls take turns at open-mic performances. This marks the end of Archives Awareness Week, which started when Tampa got its second charter in 1887.