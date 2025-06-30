Another Popular St. Pete Pub Is Set To Shut Down as Building Goes on Market

A St. Petersburg dining spot will close its doors this summer. The Studio Public House, which brought British flavors to 2950 Central Ave. since 2021, must shut down after its building owner listed the property for sale.

"If [the landlord] chooses to sell the property, he doesn't have to let me renew, and he kind of exercised that right," owner Mike Crippin said per St. Pete Catalyst. "There's no recourse for me."

The clock runs out on their lease in late summer. Despite getting a verbal nod for a five-year extension in January, plans changed abruptly. On June 20, word came down: no renewal.

The kitchen plans to dish out its signature meals through July, maybe into August. Guests can still savor their fish and chips, spiced potato volcano, and zesty Bollywood chicken until the final day.

Staff members now face an uncertain future. "We'll stay open as long as we can," Crippin said. "It gives our team time to adjust while we try to recover some costs."

After crunching the numbers on buying the building, Crippin had to pass. Now he splits his focus: scouting new spots while working to revive The Moon Under Water, where he spent two decades as head chef.

The market throws up barriers at every turn. "The cost of space these days — it's shocking," Crippin said. "Just looking for The Moon Under Water shows how hard it is to find anything affordable."