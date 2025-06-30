Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Get The Best View Of Tampa 4th of July Fireworks

This July 4th, boats will glide across Tampa waters twice: first to catch the parade at 6:15 p.m., then later for a sparkling fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. Both trips start…

Jim Mayhew
fireworks
Keir Magoulas | Visit Tampa Bay

This July 4th, boats will glide across Tampa waters twice: first to catch the parade at 6:15 p.m., then later for a sparkling fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. Both trips start at the Tampa Convention Center.

At 6:15 p.m., the first vessel sets sail from stop #7, found at 333 S. Franklin St. Passengers spend 75 minutes watching ships pass by during Tampa's parade and blessing ritual. Adults pay $30, children 2-12 years old pay $25, and tots under two ride free.

Night falls, and at 8:15 p.m., the dock buzzes with activity as visitors board for an hour under bursting lights on the Hillsborough River. Each adult gets one drink: pick from beer, wine, seltzer, or water with proper ID. The bar stays open for extra purchases.

Red, white, and blue outfits might win you something special on either trip. The afternoon sail includes water bottles, while evening riders get their welcome drink.

The Convention Center dock serves as home base. Early birds spend 75 minutes on water, while night owls float for an hour.

Past years show these spots vanish quickly. Grab tickets now through their site.

Fourth of July
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
First Ever Matcha Festival Coming To Ybor
Local NewsFirst Ever Matcha Festival Coming To YborJen Glorioso
La Segunda Bakery Marks 110 Years with $1.10 Specials
Local NewsLa Segunda Bakery Marks 110 Years with $1.10 SpecialsJen Glorioso
Young group of people having fun cheering with beer outdoor at bar restaurant - Soft focus on right hand holding glass
Local NewsAnother Popular St. Pete Pub Is Set To Shut Down as Building Goes on MarketJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect