Get The Best View Of Tampa 4th of July Fireworks

This July 4th, boats will glide across Tampa waters twice: first to catch the parade at 6:15 p.m., then later for a sparkling fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. Both trips start at the Tampa Convention Center.

At 6:15 p.m., the first vessel sets sail from stop #7, found at 333 S. Franklin St. Passengers spend 75 minutes watching ships pass by during Tampa's parade and blessing ritual. Adults pay $30, children 2-12 years old pay $25, and tots under two ride free.

Night falls, and at 8:15 p.m., the dock buzzes with activity as visitors board for an hour under bursting lights on the Hillsborough River. Each adult gets one drink: pick from beer, wine, seltzer, or water with proper ID. The bar stays open for extra purchases.

Red, white, and blue outfits might win you something special on either trip. The afternoon sail includes water bottles, while evening riders get their welcome drink.

The Convention Center dock serves as home base. Early birds spend 75 minutes on water, while night owls float for an hour.