Know Before You Go: Tampa’s Boom By The Bay

Tampa's waterfront transforms into a patriotic spectacle this July 4. The Boom by the Bay starts at 4 p.m., packing the downtown area with boats, water skiers, and bright bursts of light against the night sky. Here's what you need to know before you go!

Schedule of Events

Events kick off at Sparkman Wharf and Armature Works at 4pm. Over at Armature Works, you'll get a riverfront concert with live music to keep the energy high featuring artists Michael Ray, Dj VAVO, and Dee Jay Silver. Got a big appetite? Sign up for the hot dog eating contest. The competition kicks off at 6:30pm at the Riverfront Stage. There will be contestants from around the Bay who will compete to see who can take down the most dogs within a 5-minute period.

The winner will take home the championship title which includes a $500 gift card, the championship belt, as well as bragging rights. Second and third place winners will each take home $100 Gift Cards and all competitors receive a branded T-shirt.

Water ski stunts splash twice: catch them at Sparkman Wharf or Jackson's Bistro. The boat parade puts a "Salute to Service" front and center. Vessels draped in red, white, and blue will glide through the water to honor those who serve. The parade is expected to start at 5:30pm and run till 9:30 before the firework show at 10pm. Boat owners must sign up to join in and try for the "Most Patriotic Boat" prize.

Watch it all unfold free from the Riverwalk's winding path. Those wanting extra comfort can buy VIP spots with seats both inside and out, plus snacks and drinks during the shows.

Changes This Year

This year brings changes. Julian B. Lane Park stays quiet: no vendors or events there. Leave chairs and coolers at home; they're not allowed in the celebration zone.

Where To Park: