Florida State Fair Considered One of the Best In The U.S.

The Florida State Fair is in the running for USA Today's 10Best state fair rankings. People can vote online through July 28, 2025.

The Tampa event caught the attention of judges with its blend of music, art, and community feel. What began as a small South Florida get-together in 1904 has now become a big attraction drawing people from all over the world.

They'll name the winners August 6 after voting ends at noon ET. The fair got its official status back in 1975 when state lawmakers made it Florida's official state fair.

The food vendors serve up crazy creations - imagine trying deep-fried strawberry cake or chowing down on gator tacos. People hop on the massive Kraken ride in between watching circus shows, cooking competitions, and checking out prize-winning animals.

The fair moved around Tampa before settling down. It started near the old Tampa Bay Hotel, moved by Tampa Stadium, then finally found its home in the mid-70s.

Save the date for February 5-16, 2026. They're rolling out new food options this fall, mixing local favorites with popular treats from across the country that keep people coming year after year.

The fair is blowing up on TikTok with videos of its outrageous food and exciting rides. These viral posts are bringing in tons of younger folks who now see this winter event as the place to be.