Safety Harbor Bar Could Close Due to City Noise Rules

A clash between music and quiet nights threatens Bar Fly's future in Safety Harbor. The outdoor music spot faces shutdown after officials banned live shows from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Staff must now decide what to do with their outdoor space. Local music fans have started pushing back. They're asking city leaders to soften the strict rules that affect this Main Street spot.

"I would to hate to see one of the really important places where people are able to go and sing and play, and be passionate about what they do and theres so many people in this community that seeks that out and love it so I would hate to see it go away," said Liz Bouchard per ABC Action News.

The music draws crowds that help nearby shops thrive. "I feel like when you're in a downtown area, it's nice to have some live music, especially having a shop down here, we are open at night ... so to have people walking around, coming in, buying stuff as well is nice," said Mya Cagwin.

Yet some want peace and quiet. Kelly Barnes lives near the center of town. "There's not a healthy balance between on the weekends, some people enjoy sitting in their yard, and they don't necessarily want to hear boot scoot boogie, or whatever it is in their living room," Barnes said.

The city stays silent on these sound rules. No word has come from county officials about the growing debate.

Barnes wants clear sound limits set. "I love music, okay? We all love music. We just don't want it to be infringing on our privacy," she said.