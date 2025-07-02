2025 Epcot Concerts

Disney has revealed the lineup for the 2025 Eat to the Beat concert series coming to Epcot at Walt Disney World in Orlando. As always it's a mix of pop, rock, and R&B. Concerts are included in your park admission, but definitely get to the concert area early for a good seat. Seats are first come, first serve.

Some Q105 favorites on the lineup this year include Starship ("We Built This City," "Sara," and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now"), Sheila E ("The Glamorous LIfe" and "A Love Bizarre") and Boys II Men ("End of the Road," "Motownphilly"). Boys II Men brought the house down at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City so if you missed that show, here's another chance to see them live.



Aug. 29–30 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 31–Sept. 1 – MercyMe

Sept. 5–6 – KT Tunstall

Sept. 7–8 – TobyMac

Sept. 12–14 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas

Sept. 15 – Bacilos

Sept. 19–20 – Sheila E.

Sept. 21–22 – Ben Rector (NEW)

Sept. 26–27 – Tiffany

Sept. 28–29 – Jesse & Joy

Oct. 3–4 – Baha Men

Oct. 5–6 – TBD

Oct. 10–11 – The Wanted 2.0

Oct. 12–13 – The Fray

Oct. 17–20 – Hanson

Oct. 24–25 – Hoobastank

Oct. 26–27 – Smash Mouth

Oct. 31–Nov. 1 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Nov. 2–3 – Boyz II Men

Nov. 7–8 – David Archuleta

Nov. 9–10 – Jordin Sparks

Nov. 14–15 – Bowling For Soup

Nov. 16–17 – The Beach Boys

If you are thinking of heading over to Orlando to catch these shows, definitely look into the Florida resident offers. A single day park admission can get pretty pricy so if there are 2 or more acts you want to see, it probably makes sense to look into getting one of Disney's annual passes for Florida residents. You will need to verify your resident status though, so read the directions carefully so you get that discount.