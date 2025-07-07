Tampa Opens Bougie Private Vinyl Club with 14,000-Record Collection

Tampa's music scene just got cooler with Before and After Sound Lab, the city's first members-only vinyl hangout. Housing 14,000 records and high-end VOID audio equipment, it's something totally new for the area.

The space features two top-notch studios and several performance areas. Members can come and go as they please - it's open 24/7 around the clock. Everyone gets their own storage spot and can book any room they want.

The place has different moods throughout the day. Mornings are chill for getting work done, while nights come alive with performances and music.

Three local music lovers - Steven McClure, Curtis Viscome, and Jason Kitchen - made it happen. McClure told their website: "It's about music as an experience."

The real game-changer? Their VOID sound system - the same setup used in some of the world's best music spots. Amazing sound fills every corner of the place.

It's perfect whether you're making music or just want to listen. Record in professional studios or watch live shows in the main space. Your equipment stays secure in private lockers.

While places like this exist in New York and LA, Tampa's never had anything similar. It's filling a real need for local musicians and fans.