Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Tampa Opens Bougie Private Vinyl Club with 14,000-Record Collection

Tampa’s music scene just got cooler with Before and After Sound Lab, the city’s first members-only vinyl hangout. Housing 14,000 records and high-end VOID audio equipment, it’s something totally new…

Jen Glorioso
A vinyl record close-up on a dark background. Falling beam of light on a piece of vinyl. Turntable record player. Sound technology for DJ to mix &amp; play music. Black vinyl record. Needle on the plate
Getty Royalty Free

Tampa's music scene just got cooler with Before and After Sound Lab, the city's first members-only vinyl hangout. Housing 14,000 records and high-end VOID audio equipment, it's something totally new for the area.

The space features two top-notch studios and several performance areas. Members can come and go as they please - it's open 24/7 around the clock. Everyone gets their own storage spot and can book any room they want.

The place has different moods throughout the day. Mornings are chill for getting work done, while nights come alive with performances and music.

Three local music lovers - Steven McClure, Curtis Viscome, and Jason Kitchen - made it happen. McClure told their website: "It's about music as an experience."

The real game-changer? Their VOID sound system - the same setup used in some of the world's best music spots. Amazing sound fills every corner of the place.

It's perfect whether you're making music or just want to listen. Record in professional studios or watch live shows in the main space. Your equipment stays secure in private lockers.

While places like this exist in New York and LA, Tampa's never had anything similar. It's filling a real need for local musicians and fans.

Members can bring friends along to check out shows or use the studios. It's based on the same idea as successful music clubs in other big cities. Sign ups for memberships are now available. However, unless you're ready for your bank account to take a $4,500 hit, it may not be worth it.

TampaVinyl
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
A brown coffee and green energy drink outside of a Dutch Bros Coffee shop.
Local NewsDutch Bros Keeps Expanding In Tampa Bay: Here’s Their Newest LocationJim Mayhew
TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Shilo Sanders #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during the 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on May 09, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Local NewsBucs Welcome Fans at Training Camp to Kick Off 50th Anniversary SeasonJim Mayhew
Blue and red light siren flasher on top of police car. Flashing lights of police car, stopping the offender, traffic rules violation
Local NewsFlorida’s New Speed Law Catches First Driver Two Minutes After MidnightDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect