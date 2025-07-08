Community Rallies For Sulphur Springs Pool To Reopen By Summer 2026

With summer temps and humidity out of control, it would be nice for the Sulphur Springs pool to reopen, but unfortunately, we'll have to wait one more summer. A spring water leak has kept Tampa's Sulphur Springs Pool closed since workers found it during checks in November of 2023. The shutdown cuts off a vital swim spot that's served the neighborhood for over two decades.

More than 1,200 people signed a petition for fixes. Susan Elbare started the 'Save The Sulphur Springs Pool Committee' last June. Her group meets with city staff every few months to track work plans.

"We feel like this part of town deserves to have a community resource like a pool, and so we are eager to get updates and figure out what the next steps are," said Megan Berkstresser per Fox 13 News.

Before closing, kids splashed at summer camps while seniors did water exercises. Angel Shackleford watched her child swim there five times weekly for 12 years. The pool shaped her daughter's childhood from age six.

Money sits ready for repairs, starting with the seawall. Yet storm damage and slow budget sign-offs stall progress. Safety risks keep the gates locked tight.

"It is our understanding that a contract will be in the works within the next couple of weeks," said Elbare. Workers might need until summer 2026 to finish all repairs.

Swimmers can still use these nearby pools:

Copeland Pool - 11001 N 15th St.

Danny Del Rio Pool - 10105 N Boulevard

Cyrus Greene Pool - 2101 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.