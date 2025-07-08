Contests
Thing Are Looking Positive For Future Sale of Tampa Bay Rays

Sale talks have started between the Tampa Bay Rays and Jacksonville builder Patrick Zalupski. The $1.7 billion deal caught the attention of city leaders after plans for a new stadium…

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 28: A fan holds a "$ell" sign during the MLB home opener between the Colorado Rockies and the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Sale talks have started between the Tampa Bay Rays and Jacksonville builder Patrick Zalupski. The $1.7 billion deal caught the attention of city leaders after plans for a new stadium fell apart.

"It's certainly good news that it appears the Rays are going to be sold to an ownership group that's going to keep them in the Tampa Bay area," said Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala to the Tampa Bay Times.

The team backed out of building a $1.3 billion stadium at Tropicana Field in March. St. Petersburg and Pinellas County had promised $600 million to help build it. The Rays would have paid for the rest and added shops and homes nearby.

Memphis money man Trip Miller stepped in with a bigger offer. He told city staff he'd top the $1.7 billion price tag.

In May, Zalupski met with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to scout spots for a stadium. She ruled out the State Fairgrounds since it sits outside city lines, but advocates for a possible stadium in Ybor, joining the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Per their contract, the Rays must stay in St. Petersburg until 2028. For now, they play at Steinbrenner Field while workers fix Tropicana's damaged roof.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, who backed the old stadium plan, wants to move forward. "We're excited about the possibility of new ownership," Welch said in a statement. "Our highest priority is the fulfillment of the economic promises made to the Historic Gas Plant District community."

County leader Ken Hagan talked with Governor Ron DeSantis about state money for stadium needs. The governor showed support for the idea.

Local officials might build a meeting hall where Tropicana Field stands. They're still counting dollars to see if this makes sense for the city.

Jim MayhewWriter
