Celebrate Christmas in July at Summer Pop-Up in Downtown St. Pete

Starting July 9, a unique blend of summer and Christmas vibes takes over Glamper St. Pete. The Central Avenue bar turns into a beachy winter wonderland running through early August….

Starting July 9, a unique blend of summer and Christmas vibes takes over Glamper St. Pete. The Central Avenue bar turns into a beachy winter wonderland running through early August.

At 217 Central Avenue, beach life meets holiday cheer in unexpected ways. Christmas lights wrap around palm trees, while playful Christmas trees rock beach gear. Santas wearing shades mix with beach-themed decor, creating a fun summer-meets-winter atmosphere.

"A backyard Fourth of July party every day," said Michael Schwartz of Forward Hospitality Group to St. Pete Rising.

There's no cover charge. The bar's open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Weekend visitors can start earlier - they're open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

The bartenders whip up summer spins on holiday drinks. Popular picks are still available too, like their signature S'mores Old Fashioned and Scout's Honor - a fresh cucumber watermelon margarita mix.

Their huge covered patio is one of the biggest outdoor spaces downtown. TVs are everywhere, including an impressive 20-foot video wall in the courtyard that's perfect for watching games.

The camping-themed spot opened in March 2023, moving into the former Caddy's on Central location that shut down during the 2020 lockdowns.

This isn't Forward Hospitality's first themed bar adventure. Their Cleveland location changes themes each season - going full Christmas in winter before switching back to normal.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
