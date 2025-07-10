Tampa Puts Emergency Generators at Eight Pump Stations After Hurricane Flooding

City workers installed backup power units at eight key water stations this week. These quick-fix machines need daily fuel to keep running.

"Which caused flooding like I've never seen," said Mayor Jane Castor per Fox 13 News, referring to Hurricane Milton's 14 to 18 inches of rainfall.

The new units will shield vital spots across Tampa, including stations at 45th Street, Closed Basin, Eastridge, El Portal, Lake Eckles, Penalty Lake, Poinsettia, and Robles Park. When power failed during Milton, water built up fast in these spots, making bad situations worse.

Brandon Campbell, Tampa's Interim Mobility Director, laid out the strategy: "The intent is to deploy those in the advance of a storm, a hurricane hitting, and to get those pump stations powered by generator power proactively and manually."

A special team will run things from Forest Hills. They'll make sure the machines stay fueled and working when storms hit.

Milton hit North Tampa hard. Water rose in places like Forest Hills and near the University, where floods had never been a problem.

Over two years, Tampa will spend $11 million to add lasting power backup at all 13 stations. For now, these short-term fixes will have to work.

Mayor Castor kept it real about the limits: "Stormwater systems are built for a certain capacity. We get enough rain in a short enough period of time, we are going to see flooding. There is no stormwater system in the world that could have prevented the flooding that we saw in Milton."

These stations handle rain runoff, not sewage. Officials think the backup power will help control future flood damage.