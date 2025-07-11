Contests
Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: July 11-July 13

Jennifer Eggleston
Cheetah Hunt Nighttime at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Photo: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay offers a full slate of entertainment this weekend, including a Sunset Paddle Happy Hour at the Getaway, Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and an improv performance by Ben Schwartz & Friends at the Straz Center. Additional events include a 2000s dance night at The RITZ Ybor, the Ybor City Saturday Market, and a Big Time Rush concert at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. From outdoor recreation to theme park experiences and live performances, the weekend includes a variety of options across the region.

Sunset Paddle Happy Hour at the Getaway

  • What: Sunset paddleboard event
  • When: Friday, July 11, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Urban Kai - Gandy, 13090 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg 
  • Cost: SUP & Single Kayak is $25, or Double Kayak for $35

Join us every Friday for a relaxing Sunset Paddle Happy Hour at our Gandy Blvd location, right next to The Getaway. Enjoy discounted, non-guided paddle rentals as you soak in the stunning waterfront views at dusk. Whether you're winding down from the week or kicking off your weekend, it's the perfect way to paddle into paradise.

Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

  • What: Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
  • When: Friday, July 11, 2025, through Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa
  • Cost: Included with regular park admission, which starts at $56.99 (single day)

Experience nonstop thrills and nighttime fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay during Summer Nights. From high-speed coasters to live entertainment, the park comes alive after dark with extended hours of operation. Catch the all-new Moto Motion stunt show, chill out with Rhythm of Nature and Icons, and dance the night away at the Boom Box Dance Party. Don't miss Gwazi Rocks, seasonal bites, and fun photo ops. It's all included with park admission for a summer night to remember.

Ben Schwartz and Friends

  • What: Improv comedy show featuring Ben Schwartz and friends
  • When: Friday, July 11, 2025, at 8 p.m.
  • Where: Carol Morsani Hall, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa
  • Cost: Tickets start at $48.41

Ben Schwartz and Friends is an entirely improvised comedy show where no two performances are the same. Joined by fellow comedians, Schwartz creates every scene on the spot without a script — just fast-paced, spontaneous hilarity. The show has become a global hit, selling out major venues such as Radio City Music Hall and London's Eventim Apollo.

Other Events

For more weekend activities in Tampa, discover live music, throwback parties, and local flavor. From market finds in Ybor City to a high-powered night with Club 90s and a major pop concert, there's something for everyone:

EventsTampa
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
