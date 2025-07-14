Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Backstreet Boys Star Sues Florida Sheriff Over Beach Property Fight

A member from one of the most iconic boybands is at war with a Florida County Sheriff’s department. Brian Littrell, member of the Backstreet Boys, is suing the Walton County…

Jen Glorioso
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

A member from one of the most iconic boybands is at war with a Florida County Sheriff's department. Brian Littrell, member of the Backstreet Boys, is suing the Walton County Sheriff's Department for not stopping people from trespassing on his Gulf Coast beach property.

Littrell's company, BLB Beach Hut LLC, wants a judge to make police do their job. After many people kept coming onto the property uninvited, the owners put up signs and placed furniture to mark their property lines.

"We bought a home here on this private beach...to be able to vacation in quiet...Unfortunately, we had no idea that there was already a battle which had been happening for years," said Littrell to Fox News.

Court papers show several run-ins between security guards and people on the beach. Videos posted online in April 2023 showed heated arguments about where the property lines were.

The lawsuit points out how police did nothing. When people walked onto private property, officers just talked to them but didn't write any tickets. Some 911 operators hung up on calls, while police brushed off real property complaints.

Police body cameras caught officers making fun of security guards. Some cops even bragged about not giving tickets to trespassers.

Even though the owners filled out all the right paperwork with Walton County Trespass forms, the police never did anything about it.

Things got ugly. People harassed the guards, got in fights with the owners, and someone even threw legal papers all over the beach in protest.

The county has marked where private property meets public beach, but people still argue about who can go where.

While the sheriff's office won't comment on the lawsuit, they say they're doing their job. This fight is just like many others between Florida beach property owners and people who want public beach access.

Backstreet BoysFlorida
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Side view of group of friends standing and hugging while looking away. Small schoolchildren enjoying summer break in outside park. Group of diverse little boys and cute girls with arms around smiling together and think about the future.
Q105Tampa Kicks Off Construction on ‘A Kid’s Place’: A New 13,000 Sq. Ft. Safe Space for Foster KidsJim Mayhew
Cat Supplies
Q105My 5 Best Q105 Cash Kitty TipsGeno
Florida museums always make for a fascinating visit, and there are so many types from which to choose.
Q105Florida Science Museum Worth a VisitAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect