Backstreet Boys Star Sues Florida Sheriff Over Beach Property Fight

A member from one of the most iconic boybands is at war with a Florida County Sheriff's department. Brian Littrell, member of the Backstreet Boys, is suing the Walton County Sheriff's Department for not stopping people from trespassing on his Gulf Coast beach property.

Littrell's company, BLB Beach Hut LLC, wants a judge to make police do their job. After many people kept coming onto the property uninvited, the owners put up signs and placed furniture to mark their property lines.

"We bought a home here on this private beach...to be able to vacation in quiet...Unfortunately, we had no idea that there was already a battle which had been happening for years," said Littrell to Fox News.

Court papers show several run-ins between security guards and people on the beach. Videos posted online in April 2023 showed heated arguments about where the property lines were.

The lawsuit points out how police did nothing. When people walked onto private property, officers just talked to them but didn't write any tickets. Some 911 operators hung up on calls, while police brushed off real property complaints.

Police body cameras caught officers making fun of security guards. Some cops even bragged about not giving tickets to trespassers.

Even though the owners filled out all the right paperwork with Walton County Trespass forms, the police never did anything about it.

Things got ugly. People harassed the guards, got in fights with the owners, and someone even threw legal papers all over the beach in protest.

The county has marked where private property meets public beach, but people still argue about who can go where.