Chris Stein Recalls When He and Debbie Harry Attended the 2000 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has a funny way of attracting celebrities. For example, did you know Blondie legends Debbie Harry and Chris Stein were VIPs at the 2000 Royal Rumble at Madison Square Garden?



Stein shared a post on Instagram recalling how he, his wife, and Harry had primo seats at the popular annual WWE event. His post included a video still showing himself, Harry, and wrestler Bubba Ray Dudley. The post also included a photo of his commemorative folding chair from the event.



"The VIP seats got to keep the chairs," wrote Stein in the caption. "Debbie staring down Bubba Dudley. Events from this period were truly nuts. Some story lines were demented, of course, things that wouldn't fly today." (He's not wrong about that point.



Stein closed by saying, "I don't think I ever watched this before, even though we still have the chairs."



The fact that Stein and his wife still have their chairs from the 2000 Royal Rumble, even though they aren't massive fans, is pretty cool. Then again, that's a pretty cool folding chair. It would be difficult to just throw it away. If anything, he could probably get good money for the chair on eBay or at auction. Just the idea of owning such a weird piece of Blondie-related memorabilia would likely appeal to at least one very unique collector.