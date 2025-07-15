Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Chris Stein Recalls When He and Debbie Harry Attended the 2000 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has a funny way of attracting celebrities. For example, did you know Blondie legends Debbie Harry and Chris Stein were VIPs at the 2000 Royal Rumble at Madison Square…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie pose for a photo in the Roosevelt Ave subway station in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

WWE has a funny way of attracting celebrities. For example, did you know Blondie legends Debbie Harry and Chris Stein were VIPs at the 2000 Royal Rumble at Madison Square Garden?

Stein shared a post on Instagram recalling how he, his wife, and Harry had primo seats at the popular annual WWE event. His post included a video still showing himself, Harry, and wrestler Bubba Ray Dudley. The post also included a photo of his commemorative folding chair from the event.

"The VIP seats got to keep the chairs," wrote Stein in the caption. "Debbie staring down Bubba Dudley. Events from this period were truly nuts. Some story lines were demented, of course, things that wouldn't fly today." (He's not wrong about that point.

Stein closed by saying, "I don't think I ever watched this before, even though we still have the chairs."

The fact that Stein and his wife still have their chairs from the 2000 Royal Rumble, even though they aren't massive fans, is pretty cool. Then again, that's a pretty cool folding chair. It would be difficult to just throw it away. If anything, he could probably get good money for the chair on eBay or at auction. Just the idea of owning such a weird piece of Blondie-related memorabilia would likely appeal to at least one very unique collector.



BlondieDebbie Harry
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
"Matchbox 20" performs live in concert at Melbourne Park
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 16Kelly Shearing
Singer Mariah Carey performs during the filming of her upcoming music video, "Bringin' On The Heartbreak" on March 8, 2003 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMariah Carey Rap Songs: Analyzing Her Biggest Hip-Hop Remix HitsBianca Barratt
Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicDef Leppard Drops New Tour Video, Featuring Band Practice and Live Show HighlightsDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect