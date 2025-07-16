Tampa International Airport Wants Community Feedback on $1.5B Terminal Project

Your opinion could help make TPA even BETTER! This July, Tampa International Airport is looking for the public's thoughts on its new terminal, a $1.5 billion project planned to open in 2028. It's the first new terminal since the early 2000s.

"Airside D will be a transformative project for this region... These conversations are critical to understanding what Tampa Bay residents value most in their airport experience," said Michael Stephens, CEO of Tampa International Airport.

Community meetings are scheduled for July 16, 24, and 29 across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. Anyone can show up without signing up ahead of time.

Work crews began preparing the site in March 2025. Making an eco-friendly choice, they're recycling old materials into new roads and drainage systems.

Delta Air Lines has signed up as the main tenant, taking six of 16 new gates with a 20-year agreement. This move will grow their current operations at Airside E.

The new terminal will boost yearly passenger numbers from 25 to 35 million by 2037. Inside, passengers will get two airline lounges and better international flight facilities.

The layout features broader security areas and glass-walled jet bridges to make boarding easier. Stores and dining spots will line up right across from the gates, while improved arrival areas will greet international travelers.

New shuttle connections will link the terminals, building on TPA's pioneering 1971 automated people mover system.

This growth follows the airport's original 1971 blueprint - short walking distances and space for expansion. TPA hasn't seen changes this big since the early 1980s, when yearly traffic first hit one million passengers.

TPA continues its tradition of working closely with airlines on terminal designs. This practice began with the first four airsides, each custom-built for specific airlines, and now carries on with Delta's involvement in the latest addition.