Busch Gardens Finally Unveils New Wild Oasis Zone

Jim Mayhew
Photo: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

On Tuesday, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Wild Oasis. The new section adds five rides and a mixed-species animal space to the park.

"We are thrilled to officially open Wild Oasis to all our guests," said Brian Bacica, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, per ClickOrlando. "This rainforest-inspired realm is filled with incredible animal habitats, immersive attractions, and hands-on play areas designed to entertain, educate, and inspire."

At Habitat Hideaway, guests can watch capybaras swim and play. Giant anteaters sniff out food while squirrel monkeys swing through trees. Bright tropical birds soar overhead. Zoological expert Kayla Wendzel tracks the animals' favorite spots to ensure their comfort.

The star attraction, Treetop Drop, mixes screens with thrills as riders plunge 35 feet. Next door stands Canopy Climb, a web of paths stretching 45 feet up through a 200-foot course.

"One thing that makes the whole area so great is the collective pieces we have in place. It literally is North America's most immersive kid-friendly realm," said Erik Elliott, Vice President of Engineering and General Services, according to Fox 13.

Kids splash and play at Enchanted Falls with its jets and fountains. When hunger strikes, TOMA at Orang Café serves up tasty Latin American dishes.

Buy a Fun Card now and get one free: This lets you visit both the main park and Adventure Island Water Park all the way through 2025.

Busch Gardens
Jim MayhewWriter
