Giant Pink Coffee Truck Serves Flavorful Creations Throughout Tampa Neighborhoods

A cool mobile coffee shop, shaped like a giant pink cup, is now serving drinks across Tampa’s west side. People can’t help but notice it as it drives through local…

A cool mobile coffee shop, shaped like a giant pink cup, is now serving drinks across Tampa's west side. People can't help but notice it as it drives through local streets.

This coffee truck on wheels is adding some buzz to Tampa Bay's suburban food scene. It's owned by a husband and wife duo that built the giant coffee cup themselves. It pops up at different spots around Westchase and Citrus Park, surprising locals with its fun appearance.

Westchase early risers can get their coffee fix during morning hours. The truck then heads over to Citrus Park, serving afternoon coffee to people in that area.

Their menu serves a full lineup of espresso and matcha drinks. If coffee isn't your thing, they also have flavored shaved ice and sodas like pineapple mango and mixed berry - which could be the perfect cool down treat for these hot summer days.

The "Creamy Caramel" and "Biscuitty Bites" coffees seem to be most popular and go-to's on social media. I'm a sucker for anything caramel so that creation is the one that stands out to me.

Food trucks keep popping up all over Tampa's suburbs. This pink coffee truck is part of a growing group of food trucks serving neighborhood communities.

Want to grab a coffee from the pink truck? Just check their social media for where they'll be each day.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
