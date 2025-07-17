Steve Miller Cancels All Upcoming Tour Dates: ‘Blame It On The Weather’

Steve Miller issued a statement on behalf of his band, saying all upcoming 2025 tour dates were canceled due to weather issues.



In a statement posted on his website and across social media, Miller says, "Dear Steve Miller Band fans, You make music with your instincts. You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts…The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates."



He continues, "The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band, and the crew unacceptable. So…You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled."



Miller concludes, "Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness. Please take care of each other. Steve, The Band and the Crew."