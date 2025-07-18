This Day in Rock History: July 18

July 18th has seen historic moments like FDR being nominated for a third presidential term in 1940. It has also seen the trial of eight White Sox players, the release of the Titanic wreckage, and the first perfect 10 in gymnastics Olympic history. Rock music also has some big moments on July 18. From legal battles to unconventional memorabilia, this day has seen a little bit of it all when it comes to rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The late '90s and early 2000s saw rock bands holding their own on the charts, even as pop and hip-hop surged ahead:

Pearl Jam was hanging onto the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their single "Last Kiss" moved to the No. 4 spot, with pop and hip-hop songs taking over the top spots. 2001: In a music world where hip-hop, R&B, and pop were king, Incubus still made it to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single, "Drive," was hanging onto the No. 10 spot as it had the week prior and had spent 23 weeks on the chart so far.

Cultural Milestones

The early 2000s delivered a mix of nostalgia and spectacle, from biopics that brought band histories to life to bold memorabilia that blurred the line between music and fandom:

The dramatized rendition of the band's early years, Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story, premiered on MTV. The movie goes through the band's successful moments and hardships, including when Rick Allen lost his arm in a car accident and Steve Clark's struggle with alcohol addiction. 2001: This year was one for the books as KISS revealed the KISS Kasket as the ultimate piece of memorabilia. This real casket featured the band members and their signatures, and a few of the band members (and their loved ones) had already been buried in other KISS Kaskets.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Whether it was a surprise set at a legendary venue or a milestone concert at an iconic arena, live performances on July 18 created moments fans would never forget:

Metallica performed at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California. Part of their Summer Sanitarium 200 tour, the setlist included songs like "So What," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Nothing Else Matters," and "Enter Sandman." 2018: Bill Joel performed his 100th show at Madison Square Garden. Governor Andrew Cuomo dubbed the day "Billy Joel Day" in the State of New York, and Joel's piano would stay on display outside of Chase Square.

Industry Changes and Challenges

As the spotlight shone on stage, the industry also navigated unexpected losses and major legal battles:

Royden Magee, crew chief for The Rolling Stones, dies during a rehearsal in Toronto. While he said he wasn't feeling well earlier that day, his death was sudden, and the cause was ruled a heart attack. 2018: Sir Cliff Richard won his privacy case against the BBC over its police raid coverage that happened at his home. The High Court judge awarded an initial £210,000 in damages to the artist.