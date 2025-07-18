Wine Shop and Market Coming to St. Petersburg’s Tallest Building

A new wine shop and food store will open in St. Petersburg's 400 Central building. Volta Wine + Market will take up 2,000 square feet of ground-floor space when the 46-story tower opens in 2026.

Owners Zach Pace and Rachelle Tomushev shared their plans with St. Pete Rising. "Our goal is to be a destination for high-quality everyday staples, grocery items, and an extensive wine selection for not only downtown but the entire city," said Pace.

The shop marks the first retail signing for the 301-unit building by New York's Red Apple Group. The group's founder, John Catsimatidis, praised the addition of the local business to the property.

Inside, guests will find a small wine bar that seats up to 10 people. The carefully picked wine list spans from $15 bottles to rare finds worth $1,500. Each selection comes from wineries using traditional methods without extra additives.

Both owners bring rich experience to the venture. Pace worked with wines at top San Francisco restaurants Lazy Bear and Aphotic, which earned Michelin stars. His partner Tomushev, ran marketing campaigns for Uber Eats while based in Dubai.

The store will stock authentic ingredients from around the world. Shoppers can pick up real tomatoes from Naples, pure olive oils from three countries, and local caviar from Florida's Anastasia Gold farm. Every product meets strict standards: no preservatives or seed oils are allowed.

Standing tall on Central Avenue, the massive building will soon buzz with life. Along with homes and shops, it will feature a Sky Observatory at the very top. Dynasty Financial Partners plans to move their main office there in 2026.