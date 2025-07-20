My First Visit Inside The Sphere in Las Vegas

I've watched countless YouTube clips ever since plans were announced to build this unique entertainment massive megastructure The Sphere in Las Vegas. Every hotel, casino and shopping spot in Las Vegas is screaming to try to get your attention. There's a pyramid, an Eiffel Tower and a giant water fountain light show. But when you land at Harry Reid International Airport, nothing captures your eye more than the animations playing on The Sphere, especially if you land at night.

The Sphere opened with a residency from U2. Since then, a range of acts from The Eagles to Backstreet Boys have set up shop in the giant dome. I was in Las Vegas this week and finally got to step foot inside. I wanted the answer to the big question: is The Sphere experience worth the high ticket price? Building The Sphere cost a fortune and they need to make that money back.

Picking what to see at The Sphere

First you have to decide what you want to see at The Sphere. U2 tickets were just too expensive for me when I visited Las Vegas during the band's residency last year. The "bad seats" (some would argue there are no bad seats) started around $600. I love seeing U2 live, but that's out of my comfort zone for a concert ticket spend. I was intrigued when I saw the U2 performances were captured and you could buy a ticket to see the show... without the band. The "V-U2 an Immersive Concert Film" plays once a week. Reviews were mostly positive but tickets are still in triple digits... $130ish for the less desired side seats and about $200 for the center. 30 minutes before showtime, only about a 1/4 of the tickets were sold. It was a Monday night and Vegas is a weekend party city. But I also wonder if the ticket price held others back.

Postcard From Earth

Instead, I got an invite from the venue to check out "Postcard From Earth." It's a film with a message about what we've done to the environment, so if that's going to irritate you, know that going in. The scenes are beautiful. Imagine Soarin' at Walt Disney World... on steroids. While this isn't a ride in the sense where you get lifted off the ground wearing a seatbelt like you would at Epcot, you feel like you might need one. The seats rumble. The sound is all around you. You feel every camera movement and just like Soarin' they try to excite all your senses with wind and even smell.

While I enjoyed Postcard, I think I should have bit the bullet and purchased the U2 concert film. But I'm a music guy. And I'm a pretty big U2 fan. While I don't have much of their music on my phone, seeing the band live is moving, theatrical and inspiring in ways other bands just can't touch. That said, I think I'd even have preferred the Backstreet Boys concert that's playing now. If you love country, Kenny Chesney's been doing shows at The Sphere as well.

Is The Sphere Experience Worth The Money?

This is going to depend on your perspective. I don't know if I would've dropped over $100 to watch "Postcard From Earth," but you have to remember this is Las Vegas. To find the cheap stuff in Las Vegas, you have to wander pretty far from the strip. And generally you get what you pay for. That $10 prime rib meal isn't going to be the best prime rib you've ever had. And that $6.99 breakfast I saw advertised in the Miracle Mile mall ended up costing around $20 once you added a cup of coffee, fees and tip.

Most Vegas shows are going to require a spend in triple digits. So The Sphere prices are on par for a typical entertainment ticket. The thing to remember is how unique and new this experience is. It's unmatched... for now. I'd imagine similar venues will be created in other big cities. Immersive is the big buzz word right now. Art museums have immersive experiences now... they don't have to acquire the physical paintings. They can just light up enormous rooms, set it to music and poof, you have that immersive experience that'll sell tickets. But The Sphere takes it to another level with the technology employed. While it reminded me of Soarin' at Epcot, it's like comparing a fast food burger to a quality steak. It's that next level.

Tips If You Plan To Visit The Sphere

Most importantly, sit in the center sections. While I think you'll still enjoy the experience no matter where you sit, chances are you're not going to get to visit The Sphere often. So if you're going to splurge and bust out the credit card you might as well spend a little extra to get the best view.

As for getting to The Sphere, everything in Vegas looks like it's walking distance away. Unless you're in The Venetian already, I'd spend a few bucks on a cab or Uber. I did the walk from the Strip in the crazy Las Vegas heat and regretted it. Fortunately the waiting area before they let you in is air conditioned. But keep in mind their lobby has no seating while you wait so if you want to take a load off, you're going to be sitting on the floor.

Lastly, know what you can and can't bring in. I had a small bag and they wanted me to pay $10 to rent a locker. Ladies your purses should be ok to bring in, but even smaller backpacks will need to be checked in. Also you can't bring that bottle of water in unless it's empty. Also no food is allowed inside.

While you wait for the film to begin, a traditional rectangular screen you'd see at a normal movie theater shows pastel colored shapes... but when the movie kicks in, the immersion begins.

Overall Opinion