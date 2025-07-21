No More Free Entry Days At This Tampa Museum- Here’s Their Latest Deal

The Glazer Children's Museum has launched a fresh way for families to visit. Starting Oct. 1, those who receive government assistance can enter for $5. This replaces their previous Free Tuesday events.

"Our goal is to create an inclusive, welcoming space for every child," said Sarah Cole, Glazer Children's Museum President and CEO, to WTSP. "With Play for Everyone, we're taking a thoughtful, community-driven approach to access so families can visit when it works best for them, without the barriers of scheduling or cost."

Visitors now have three ways to join in. The Access Pass lets SNAP, EBT, or WIC recipients bring up to four people for just $5. Once signed up, they can use this pass all year and get it again next year.

The Partner Pass works differently. Five local groups, such as Children's Network of Hillsborough and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, give out free tickets to selected families.

Want another way in? Check your local library. Branches in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk Counties now offer free passes good for four visitors.

"Play is powerful. It's crucial for raising curious, healthy, emotionally aware children in Tampa Bay. Our longstanding community partners know the power of play, and they've said, 'I'm ready to help,'" Cole added.

The museum supports kids in other ways, too. Title One schools get free field trips, while 10% of summer camp spots go to children who need money help.