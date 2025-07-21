Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Howard Jones

Howard Jones is heading to the Mahaffey Theater on September 6, 2025 with special guest Haircut One Hundred and Richard Blade and Geno got your way into the building.
Electronic music pioneer Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades, playing live in a number of different configurations including intimate solo shows and dates with his full high-tech band set-up. He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with “New Song”. His first two albums HUMAN’S LIB and DREAM INTO ACTION were worldwide hits. HUMAN’S LIB reached #1 in 1984 in the UK and featured the hits “New Song,” and “What Is Love?” In 1985, Jones released the follow-up, DREAM INTO ACTION, which quickly became a Top Ten Platinum album in the United States and featured the smashes: “Things Can Only Get Better,” “Life In One Day,” “No One Is To Blame,” and “Like To Get To Know You Well.”
Howard Jones has sold upwards of 10 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world. Jones has performed on NBC’s top-rated morning and nighttime shows respectively, Today and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His ubiquitous hits can be heard in such high-profile television series and films such as “Stranger Things,” “Breaking Bad,” “Watchmen,” “The Carrie Diaries”, “Superstore” and “Bumblebee”. Howard Jones’ most recent album is DIALOGUE, which was released in September, 2022. DIALOGUE is the third album in a trilogy of electronic releases from Jones with multi-media project ENGAGE coming out in 2015 and studio album TRANSFORM out in 201
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Text To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 07/21-7/25/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Text To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 07/21-7/25/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Howard Jones at The Mahaffey Theater on September 6th, 2025
- Prize Value: : $49.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation