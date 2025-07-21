Your Guide to Celebrate 727 Day with Over 100 Deals
As an ode to our hometown's area code, St. Pete-Clearwater's annual 727 Day will take over the county on July 27 AND an extra day of celebration on July 26. More than 100 businesses and venues will offer special deals to celebrate the area's area code in a two-day festival.
Deal seekers can find specials through the 727Day.com mobile app, it's free and easy to sign up. Visit enough locations and you'll earn a Chad Mize t-shirt and print. Each deal can be redeemed once per passholder.
After a rough hurricane season last year and so many community-built restorations and re-openings, there's a lot to celebrate this year. Even quickly rebuilding after back-to-back hurricanes, tourism in the Clearwater/St. Pete area was still strong - 7.3 million visitors brought $3.1 billion to local businesses from fall 2024 through spring 2025. As much as we make our jokes about the tourists and snowbirds, they support 100,000 local jobs.
With multiple sites for entertainment with admission deals, you can have a packed weekend full of fun and take advantage of all the things tourists come here to do.
Here's how we would spend our weekend:
Start by treating yourself and booking a staycation. Find your favorite resort and take advantage of limited-time local rate deals, or enjoy resort access at Island Grand at TradeWinds for just $7.27. Also, grab $7.27 off concerts at The BayCare Sound.
Wake up early on Saturday and head to one of your favorite local coffee shops. Salty Pup Coffeehouse & Bakeshop is serving up a breakfast sandwich and coffee combo for $7.27. Or get your sweet treat fix with the 727 cherry pie croissant at Bandit Coffee Co. Then head out on the water for $7.27 off kayak rentals or get a sweet deal on a wine club cruise. After you've had your fix of sunshine, cool off with a mid day snack like shaved ice or $7.27 Cuban sandwich grab your friends and team up for $7.27 off each person at Escape FLA Escape Rooms or make a custom 3-wick candle at The Candle Pour! Wrap up the day with a trip to one of the many awesome breweries like Cueni, Mastry's Brewing Co, 7venth Sun Brewing, or Crooked Thumb for all kinds of beer specials!
On our favorite day 7/27 (Sunday), get an early workout in with $7.27 yoga classes and grab an early breakfast at Pete's Bagels for BOGO bagel with cream cheese. Baseball fans can catch the Clearwater Threshers with BOGO tickets and grab a 727 shirt (while supplies last). Or if sports aren't your thing, check out The Dalí for $7.27 off admission or explore marine life at the Marine Aquarium with $7.27 admission ticket (when you buy 2 regular admission tickets). FloridaRAMA will have a free immersive scavenger hunt. Grab lunch at Jimmy's Fish House & Iguana Bar for $7.27 house margaritas and chili nachos. Wrap up the weekend with a full celebration at the St. Pete Pier. Starting at 4pm, live music will take over the pier and once it gets dark, end the night with a spectacular drone show finale. Don't forget to stop by the Visit St. Pete-Clearwater booth to show off all the points you racked up and grab your custom 727 shirt—while supplies last!