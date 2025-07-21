Your Guide to Celebrate 727 Day with Over 100 Deals

As an ode to our hometown's area code, St. Pete-Clearwater's annual 727 Day will take over the county on July 27 AND an extra day of celebration on July 26. More than 100 businesses and venues will offer special deals to celebrate the area's area code in a two-day festival.

Deal seekers can find specials through the 727Day.com mobile app, it's free and easy to sign up. Visit enough locations and you'll earn a Chad Mize t-shirt and print. Each deal can be redeemed once per passholder.

After a rough hurricane season last year and so many community-built restorations and re-openings, there's a lot to celebrate this year. Even quickly rebuilding after back-to-back hurricanes, tourism in the Clearwater/St. Pete area was still strong - 7.3 million visitors brought $3.1 billion to local businesses from fall 2024 through spring 2025. As much as we make our jokes about the tourists and snowbirds, they support 100,000 local jobs.

With multiple sites for entertainment with admission deals, you can have a packed weekend full of fun and take advantage of all the things tourists come here to do.

Here's how we would spend our weekend:

Start by treating yourself and booking a staycation. Find your favorite resort and take advantage of limited-time local rate deals, or enjoy resort access at Island Grand at TradeWinds for just $7.27. Also, grab $7.27 off concerts at The BayCare Sound.

Photo: Visit St. Pete/Clearwater

Wake up early on Saturday and head to one of your favorite local coffee shops. Salty Pup Coffeehouse & Bakeshop is serving up a breakfast sandwich and coffee combo for $7.27. Or get your sweet treat fix with the 727 cherry pie croissant at Bandit Coffee Co. Then head out on the water for $7.27 off kayak rentals or get a sweet deal on a wine club cruise. After you've had your fix of sunshine, cool off with a mid day snack like shaved ice or $7.27 Cuban sandwich grab your friends and team up for $7.27 off each person at Escape FLA Escape Rooms or make a custom 3-wick candle at The Candle Pour! Wrap up the day with a trip to one of the many awesome breweries like Cueni, Mastry's Brewing Co, 7venth Sun Brewing, or Crooked Thumb for all kinds of beer specials!

Courtesy of VisitStPeteClearwater.com