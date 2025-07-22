Contests
Disney Announces Replacement For 2 Hollywood Studio Attractions

Big changes are heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios as two attractions close their doors in the fall. The Animation Courtyard will become "The Walt Disney Studios," capturing the feel of…

Rockin Roller Coaster Disney
Big changes are heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios as two attractions close their doors in the fall. The Animation Courtyard will become "The Walt Disney Studios," capturing the feel of the company's famous Burbank headquarters.

When Star Wars: Launch Bay and Disney Jr. Play and Dance shuts down on September 24, 2025, construction starts on "The Magic of Disney Animation." Opening in 2026, guests will walk through a striking Mickey sorcerer hat to explore immersive indoor areas. In a statement, Disney explained that the area will be "transformed into a place where kids and kids at heart can laugh, draw, dream, and explore animated new experiences."

Drawing inspiration from the 1940s Burbank lot, the redesign combines Art Deco elements with twisting underground paths. New landscaping will bring much-needed shady trees and green areas, making cozy spots to relax between activities.

"The Magic of Disney Animation" builds on the buzz from "Once Upon a Studio." As visitors explore animation headquarters exhibits, they'll run into familiar cartoon friends who've come to life.

Kids will explore "Drawn to Wonderland," a creative hub showcasing Mary Blair's colorful "Alice in Wonderland" artwork. The area combines art lessons with unexpected character encounters.

This change takes us back to 1989, when Disney-MGM Studios first welcomed visitors. Until 2004, parkgoers watched actual artists create films like "Mulan" and "Lilo & Stitch" right in front of them.

"The Little Mermaid" shows and "Walt Disney Presents" will stay open during construction, giving guests plenty to enjoy.

More updates roll through the park as Muppets take over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, and Monsters, Inc. characters move into Muppets Courtyard. A new show called "Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After" caps off this huge transformation.

DisneyWalt Disney World
