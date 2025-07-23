Busch Gardens’ Bier Fest Returns With New Brews and Bold Flavors

Busch Gardens’ Bier Fest is back with a new twist, Brews & BBQ is better (and tastier) than ever! As a longtime fan of this summer staple, we can confirm: this year’s all-new global BBQ twist is next level. From smoky, saucy eats to ice-cold beers on tap, this is the foodie event of the season. And what's the best way to cool down at Busch Gardens than drinking a cold one under some shade.

Let’s talk highlights: Start at the “Out of the Box” cabin and immediately fall in love with the Brisket Mac in a Waffle Cone—yes, it’s exactly as amazing as it sounds. Then make sure to hit “The Smokin’ Samurai” for Korean BBQ Pork Wings and “Mis Amigos” for spicy Loaded Dorito Nachos (trust us, get extra napkins).

Photo: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

For beer? (the main event), these are our favorite options: 3 Daughters Raspberry Lemonade Cider – crisp, sweet, perfect for the heat. We also liked the Wild Rover Stairway to Hefe’n – it's smooth, classic, and super sippable for a hot day. And of course you can't go wrong with 3 Daughters Beach Blond Ale, like drinking sunshine in a glass. They also have Hidden Springs Brewing - Riot Juice (Sour), and Tampa Bay Brewing - Pyscho Swamp Safari (IPA).