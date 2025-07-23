Contests
Busch Gardens’ Bier Fest Returns With New Brews and Bold Flavors

Busch Gardens’ Bier Fest is back with a new twist, Brews & BBQ is better (and tastier) than ever! As a longtime fan of this summer staple, we can confirm:…

Jen Glorioso
Brisket Mac (in a Waffle Cone) at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Bier Fest, Brews & BBQ
Photo: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens’ Bier Fest is back with a new twist, Brews & BBQ is better (and tastier) than ever! As a longtime fan of this summer staple, we can confirm: this year’s all-new global BBQ twist is next level. From smoky, saucy eats to ice-cold beers on tap, this is the foodie event of the season. And what's the best way to cool down at Busch Gardens than drinking a cold one under some shade.

Let’s talk highlights: Start at the “Out of the Box” cabin and immediately fall in love with the Brisket Mac in a Waffle Cone—yes, it’s exactly as amazing as it sounds. Then make sure to hit “The Smokin’ Samurai” for Korean BBQ Pork Wings and “Mis Amigos” for spicy Loaded Dorito Nachos (trust us, get extra napkins).

Korean BBQ Pork Wings at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Bier Fest, Brews &amp; BBQPhoto: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

For beer? (the main event), these are our favorite options: 3 Daughters Raspberry Lemonade Cider – crisp, sweet, perfect for the heat. We also liked the Wild Rover Stairway to Hefe’n – it's smooth, classic, and super sippable for a hot day. And of course you can't go wrong with 3 Daughters Beach Blond Ale, like drinking sunshine in a glass. They also have Hidden Springs Brewing - Riot Juice (Sour), and Tampa Bay Brewing - Pyscho Swamp Safari (IPA).

Want the best bang for your beer buck? Grab a Bier Fest Sampler starting at $40. Pro tip: Pass Members get extra pours for the same price. Bier Fest runs every weekend through Labor Day—so go hungry and pace yourself. Cheers!

Busch Gardens
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
