Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: July 25-July 27
Tampa is turning up the fun with a weekend full of anime, art, and flavor.
Tampa is turning up the fun with a weekend full of anime, art, and flavor. From the fan celebration at METROCON 2025 to sensory-friendly museum time and the tastes of Bier Fest Brews & BBQ, there's something for every interest.
METROCON 2025
- What: Florida's largest anime and pop culture event
- When: Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 8 to 2:30 a.m., and Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa
- Cost: Friday Single-Day Pass $54.74, Saturday Single-Day Pass $65.99, Sunday Single-Day Pass $50.48, Children aged 6 to 12 Single-Day Pass $34.98, Three-Day Pass $105.24, Child Three-Day Pass $53.99, and children under 6 are free
METROCON 2025 kicks off with a packed schedule featuring everything from anime trivia and cosplay contests to dance games, voice actor panels, and fandom meetups. Attendees can dive into creative workshops, compete in tournaments, and explore unique programming focused on anime, video games, K-pop, cosplay, and pop culture. With interactive events running from early morning to late-night parties, the convention offers an immersive experience.
Bier Fest Brews & BBQ
- What: Lively summer festival celebrating brews and barbecue
- When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays — plus Labor Day — from July 25 to Sept. 1, 2025
- Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Included with regular park admission, starting at $54.95 — single day
Raise a glass to flavor and fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Bier Fest Brews & BBQ. This lively summer festival blends bold BBQ bites, refreshing craft beers, and high-energy entertainment in a festive park atmosphere. With a rotating lineup of 30 to 40 brews from over 40 top breweries, there's always something new to taste each weekend.
Art on the Spectrum
- What: Special sensory-friendly museum experience
- When: Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m. — recurring event
- Where: Tampa Museum of Art, Cornelia Corbett Center, 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
- Cost: $25 for adults, $5 for children — K-12, free for children under 6
Art on the Spectrum is a monthly program at the Tampa Museum of Art, designed to create an inclusive and welcoming space for individuals with sensory sensitivities and developmental differences. Families can explore the museum in a calm, low-crowd environment, with sensory-friendly tools and supportive assistance readily available. Noise-canceling headphones and other items are offered at the front desk.
Other Events
Tampa's weekend events offer laughs, lights, and local charm, featuring a mix of unique events. From a laser show featuring classic rock legends to stand-up sets by comedian Steve Byrne, the city offers plenty of ways to stay entertained.
- Laser Light Shows: Friday, July 25, 2025 — Two shows: Led Zeppelin at 6:30 p.m. and Queen at 8:15 p.m. — additional dates available — at the Museum of Science and Industry, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
- Steve Byrne: Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7:30 and 10 p.m.; Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 8 and 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
- Southern Night Market: Friday, July 25, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Southern Brewing & Winery, 4500 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa