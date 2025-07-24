Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: July 25-July 27

Tampa is turning up the fun with a weekend full of anime, art, and flavor. From the fan celebration at METROCON 2025 to sensory-friendly museum time and the tastes of Bier Fest Brews & BBQ, there's something for every interest.

METROCON 2025

What: Florida's largest anime and pop culture event

Florida's largest anime and pop culture event When: Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 8 to 2:30 a.m., and Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 8 to 2:30 a.m., and Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa

Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa Cost: Friday Single-Day Pass $54.74, Saturday Single-Day Pass $65.99, Sunday Single-Day Pass $50.48, Children aged 6 to 12 Single-Day Pass $34.98, Three-Day Pass $105.24, Child Three-Day Pass $53.99, and children under 6 are free

METROCON 2025 kicks off with a packed schedule featuring everything from anime trivia and cosplay contests to dance games, voice actor panels, and fandom meetups. Attendees can dive into creative workshops, compete in tournaments, and explore unique programming focused on anime, video games, K-pop, cosplay, and pop culture. With interactive events running from early morning to late-night parties, the convention offers an immersive experience.

Bier Fest Brews & BBQ

What: Lively summer festival celebrating brews and barbecue

Lively summer festival celebrating brews and barbecue When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays — plus Labor Day — from July 25 to Sept. 1, 2025

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays — plus Labor Day — from July 25 to Sept. 1, 2025 Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: Included with regular park admission, starting at $54.95 — single day

Raise a glass to flavor and fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Bier Fest Brews & BBQ. This lively summer festival blends bold BBQ bites, refreshing craft beers, and high-energy entertainment in a festive park atmosphere. With a rotating lineup of 30 to 40 brews from over 40 top breweries, there's always something new to taste each weekend.

Art on the Spectrum

What: Special sensory-friendly museum experience

Special sensory-friendly museum experience When: Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m. — recurring event

Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m. — recurring event Where: Tampa Museum of Art, Cornelia Corbett Center, 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

Tampa Museum of Art, Cornelia Corbett Center, 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $25 for adults, $5 for children — K-12, free for children under 6

Art on the Spectrum is a monthly program at the Tampa Museum of Art, designed to create an inclusive and welcoming space for individuals with sensory sensitivities and developmental differences. Families can explore the museum in a calm, low-crowd environment, with sensory-friendly tools and supportive assistance readily available. Noise-canceling headphones and other items are offered at the front desk.

Other Events

Tampa's weekend events offer laughs, lights, and local charm, featuring a mix of unique events. From a laser show featuring classic rock legends to stand-up sets by comedian Steve Byrne, the city offers plenty of ways to stay entertained.