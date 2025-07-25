We Finally Have A Replacement Restaurant For The South Tampa Datz

It's been 2 years since the local favorite Datz closed their south Tampa location. Even if the food wasn't your favorite, they were always getting people talking with their clever puns on their old building sign. With plenty of time to grieve, we're excited for this new restaurant set to take over the old Datz and Dough locations. Around mid-August 2025, Three Oaks Hospitality plans to turn 2616 S. MacDill Ave. into 1983, an all-out 80s-themed restaurant that can seat 150 people.

"The space will be a social gathering spot with many TVs for sports fans and decorated with classic pictures of Tampa sports history," said Aaron LeSage to the Tampa Bay Times.

After a big $6.1 million deal in July 2023, the property changed owners. The purchase included the 9,060-square-foot main building and the 3,255-square-foot space next door, which used to be Dough.

The menu will feature comfort food favorites - including French dips, wings, fresh salads, and sushi rolls. The old Dough space will become an arcade room with popular 80s games like Pac-Man and Galaga.

Twin brothers Charles "Chas" and Kyle Bruck named the restaurant 1983 after the year they were born. Their business, Three Oaks, currently runs other Tampa favorites: Ciro's, Steelbach at Armature Works, and Ro in Hyde Park.

The familiar street sign will remain. It'll continue showing messages to people driving by, just like when Datz said goodbye with "Datz all folks."

They're working to get the old Dough space rezoned from bakery to commercial recreation, which should be done by the end of the year.

Datz first opened as a simple deli on January 28, 2009. Within days, they switched to becoming a gastropub. The place got national attention, showing up on Good Morning America and Food Paradise.

In 2013, they opened Dough next door for desserts and custom cakes. Both places became local favorites until they closed in 2023.