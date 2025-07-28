Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Lost 80’s Live

LOST 80’S LIVE - TWENTY THIRD ANNIVERSARY TOUR WILL BE AT THE DUKE ENERGY CENTER FOR THE ARTS – MAHAFFEY THEATER TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025
Get ready to rewind time and relive the ultimate throwback experience! Lost 80’s Live is coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater and we're giving YOU the chance to win FREE tickets!
Step back into the neon glow of the most unforgettable decade in music with an epic lineup of your favorite ‘80s hitmakers — all on one stage for one night only. From synth-pop to new wave, this is the show where your mixtape comes to life.
- A Flock Of Seagulls (“I Ran (So Far Away),” “Space Age Love Song”)
- General Public (“Tenderness,” “Never You Done That”)
- Big Country (“In a Big Country,” “Fields of Fire”)
- The Vapors (“Turning Japanese,” “Jimmy Jones”)
- The Icicle Works (“Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream)”)
- China Crisis (“Working With Fire and Steel,” “Arizona Sky”)
- Josie Cotton (“Johnny Are You Queer,” “He Could Be the One”)
- Belouis Some (“Some People,” “Imagination”)
- The Polecats (“Make a Circuit With Me”)
AND MORE!
For more information visit Lost 80's Live | August 12 | St. Petersburg, FL
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Text To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 07/28-8/8/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Text To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 07/28-8/8/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Lost 80's Live 23rd Anniversary Tour
- Prize Value: : $66
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater