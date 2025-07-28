Contests
St. Petersburg Scraps Rays Stadium Deal, Charts New Path for Gas Plant Site

The St. Pete City Council cast a united vote to cut ties with the Tampa Bay Rays after the team backed away from the Gas Plant site plans. “While the…

Jim Mayhew
St. Pete
Photo: Visit St. Pete/Clearwater

The St. Pete City Council cast a united vote to cut ties with the Tampa Bay Rays after the team backed away from the Gas Plant site plans.

"While the Rays' decision is terribly disappointing, our mission was to adapt and refocus on our primary objective: the progress of our city," said Mayor Ken Welch, according to Fox 13 News.

Money flows to urgent fixes. The city approved $5.26 million to mend broken lights and fix electrical systems in the catwalks. Hurricane Milton's fierce winds left their mark in 2024.

The clock ticks on fixing Tropicana Field's storm-battered roof. Workers must finish by December 2025. Blue platforms dot the structure, marking spots for next month's repairs. Ground scans pinpointed safe zones for crane placement.

In a practical move, officials let the Rays use four plots of city land. The space serves basic needs: cars, storage, and a sign. These steps keep the stadium running until spring 2026.

Fresh chances bloom as the city takes back control. Plans shift toward homes and growth. St. Pete might join forces with the county to build something new: a place for big events and meetings.

"The most important element of this is that the development rights of this area, previously held by the Rays since 1995, are now in the hands of the City," Welch stated. He stressed this position would help ensure fair development that meets St. Petersburg's needs.

Next up: the playing field goes in after roof work wraps up. Then comes the tech inside and sprucing up spots where fans gather.

Time matters. Everything must shine before baseball starts in 2026. Bad storms could slow things down. Teams rush to fix walkways and make sure fans stay safe in all areas.

Tampa Bay RaysTropicana Field
Jim MayhewWriter
