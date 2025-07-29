Tampa Bay Music Venues Pack August With 20 Big Concert Events

Music fans in Tampa Bay will find their calendars full this August, as top stars plan shows at venues across the area, with acts ranging from pop icons to rock legends.

At Amalie Arena on Aug. 22, Katy Perry takes the stage. Her world tour started in May, with each night bringing fresh twists to her biggest hits. Fans can expect wild sets and quick-change acts throughout the show.

Aug. 13 packs a punch for rock music lovers. At the Seminole Hard Rock, Joe Perry's new band kicks off their run. Chris Robinson joins in, backed by Robert Deleo and Eric Kretz from Stone Temple Pilots. Meanwhile, Mike Campbell leads the Dirty Knobs through their paces at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Music icon Stevie Nicks storms into Amalie Arena on Aug. 30. She's fresh off putting out a new version of her early work with Lindsey Buckingham.

Six acts will shake the Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Kesha teams up with Scissor Sisters on Aug. 10. Blink-182 brings their punk energy on August 29. Other shows include VolBeat's metal assault on Aug. 4, Suicide Boys' raw power on Aug. 6, and Little Big Town's sweet sounds on Aug. 22.

Raymond James Stadium starts hot with Chris Brown's spectacular on Aug. 2. Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker set the mood before the main event.

The Mahaffey turns back time on Aug. 12 with "Lost '80s Live." Big Country leads a pack of bands including A Flock of Seagulls and China Crisis, bringing back the sound of an unforgettable era.