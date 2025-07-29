Tampa Reaches 100°F for First Time Since 1890 as Heat Wave Sweeps Florida

At 3:10 p.m. Sunday, Tampa's temperature shot to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking a record that had stood since measurements began in 1890. And we've seen multiple 115 degree heat index's all week.

"Tampa broke the all-time high temperature record today: 100 degrees F! .... The old record was 99 degrees F, last set on June 26, 2020," said the National Weather Service Tampa Bay, according to Forbes.

A massive heat dome has parked itself over the southeastern states, pushing the mercury to new heights. The sweltering conditions struck other Florida cities hard: Naples baked at 98 degrees, smashing its 1996 daily mark.

FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg sees no quick end to the blistering conditions. "It's eventually going to break down and we'll slowly get back to the lower 90s by the end of the week," said Osterberg per FOX 13 News.

Weather officials have extended a heat advisory through Tuesday at 7 p.m. for Tampa Bay. The heat index could spike to a dangerous 112 degrees, making time outside a risk.

This blast of intense heat marks a stark shift from typical summer patterns. Most July days top out in the low 90s, with 95-degree readings coming rarely.

The city's coastal position usually acts as a shield against extreme heat. Water from Tampa Bay and the Gulf sends cooling winds inland during peak heat hours. At Tampa International Airport, where official readings happen, the nearby water bodies have historically kept triple-digit temperatures at bay.

The heat's grip extends across Florida's Gulf shores. Fort Myers tied its daily mark at 97 degrees Sunday, though still shy of its all-time peak: 103 degrees from June 1981.