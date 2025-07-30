Straz Center Brings Van Gogh, Monet Art Show to Tampa Stage

Starting Aug. 1, Tampa's Straz Center will transform Morsani Hall into a world where art breaks free from frames. For 45 days, paintings will dance across walls and spill onto floors, bringing Van Gogh's and Monet's masterworks to stunning life.

"You're never going to have only one exhibit about Van Gogh," said Montreal art historian Fanny Curtat, according to St. Pete Catalyst. "It's never about showcasing new artwork, it's about providing new angles into these very famous artworks."

The show splits into two parts. Viewers spend 30 minutes with each artist's work, with a brief pause between. Giant versions of 'Starry Night,' 'Sunflowers,' and 'The Water Lilies' fill the space, wrapping visitors in swirls of color and light.

This marks a bold shift for the exhibition. Instead of art galleries or tents, a theater stage becomes its canvas. Music flows through the space while the artists' words add depth to the visual spectacle.

Moving to a stage brings fresh tasks for the technical crew. "It's always going to be an adaptation process, depending on the setting you're in," Curtat said.

The exhibition strips away myths about both painters. It pushes past the focus on Van Gogh's struggles while showing the sweat behind Monet's seemingly effortless scenes.

After four years crossing continents, the show lets viewers step inside famous paintings. Massive projections reveal each tiny detail, from bold brushstrokes to subtle shifts in shade.