Florida Blue Hands Out Free School Supplies at Four Tampa Bay Spots

At four Tampa Bay centers, Florida Blue will stock students with free backpacks and school supplies. The giveaway runs Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These "Fuel the Future" events aim to prep kids for their return to class.

Kids can snag supplies at centers spread across Tampa, Clearwater, Sarasota, and Pinellas Park. Each site buzzes with activities and games to keep young visitors busy. Children must show up with a parent or guardian to claim their items.

No sign-up needed: just stop by to pick up as many as three backpacks per group, while stocks last. Staff will dish out health tips, and local groups stand ready to link visitors with nearby services.

Want to find a pickup spot? Head to Tampa's 201 N. West Shore Blvd. site, swing by 2567 Countryside Blvd. in Clearwater, check out 285 N. Cattlemen Road in Sarasota, or visit 3758 Park Blvd. in Pinellas Park.

This push comes right before Tampa Bay schools fling open their doors. Many parents will welcome the chance to trim their back-to-school costs.

On-site community partners will spread the word about their work. These groups put their muscle behind local health and learning initiatives.