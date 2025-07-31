Contests
MICHELIN Star Team Opens Wafu-Italian Pop-Up in Tampa This August

Jen Glorioso
slicing red fish on a plate
Getty Royalty Free

A talented kitchen team, fresh off their MICHELIN Star success, is bringing Kinjo to 807 W. Platt St. in Tampa. The Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant opens August 13, 2025, moving into the old KōLāb space.

While they finish construction at their permanent location, this temporary spot lets diners get an early taste. They're serving "itameshi" - a creative blend of Italian cooking with Japanese flavors.

Homemade pasta takes center stage on the menu. The highlight? A hearty bucatini in mentaiko roe sauce, topped with zucchini, two kinds of cheese, fresh basil, and house-made butter. House-cured meats and raw seafood dishes complete the menu.

Enjoy hand-selected French and Italian wines or premium sake. The bar serves both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails that complement each dish.

On weekend evenings, live jazz music fills the wine-bar atmosphere. It's a nice addition to the street, where Koya already attracts regular crowds.

Starting with this smaller space lets the team adjust their concept based on local tastes. Many upscale restaurants now use this approach before making a bigger commitment.

Want to grab a table? Reservations open August 1 through their social media. Follow their Instagram for preview shots and opening updates.

restaurantsTampa
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
