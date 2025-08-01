Marriott Plans New Hotel at John’s Pass Village in Madeira Beach

A six-story Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel will rise at John's Pass Village in Madeira Beach. The project turns a parking area into guest rooms, shops, and a rooftop space.

Project leads Bill Karns and Marcus Winters picked the spot right by John's Pass boardwalk. The site fills a gap in local stays. "At John's Pass Village, there's only a handful of rentals with the most being condos and older motels, but there's really no other option for visitors," said Karns, according to St. Pete Rising.

Shops will fill the street level with 11,600 square feet of space, plus a small café. Behind the scenes, a smart design tucks away parking for 268 cars, keeping spots open for nearby businesses.

Up top, guests can swim and relax on a vast rooftop deck. The building packs in a public restaurant, bar, meeting spots, and workout space across its 26,000 square feet of shared areas.

Guest spaces start at 500 square feet. Three special suites crown the top floor, each spreading across 1,350 square feet.

New rules made this build possible. Karns waited years for the right moment: "I've been holding onto this site, waiting for the city to do some rezoning. We finally have that Activity Center designation, and now we can move forward because of that land use change."

A fresh park with an event stage will add life to the area. Streets will shift: Pelican Lane grows longer, and Fisherman's Alley gets a new look.

St. Petersburg's Place Architecture drew the plans. Jeff Beggins from Century 21 will sell the condo-hotel units. Work starts in summer 2025, with guests walking through the doors in 2028.