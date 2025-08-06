Goo Goo Dolls Set to Host Two Charity Shows at Beacon Theatre With O.A.R. Frontman

At New York's Beacon Theatre on November 9 and 10, the Goo Goo Dolls will put on two shows. The proceeds will support the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation. It provides healing and educational services for youth impacted by violence. On Instagram, the band wrote, "NYC !! We hope that you can join us ... for two nights of music." Ticket sales start on August 8 at 10 a.m., and Marc Roberge from O.A.R. will also take the stage.

Ali and Joe Torre started their foundation in 2002. It serves as a shield for young people caught in tough spots. Their work helps individuals hurt by violence at home, abuse, dating problems, and assault. The band's work with this organization goes back to 2021. At each stop, they'll auction signed guitars to fund youth programs.

Right now, the Goo Goo Dolls are on the road with Dashboard Confessional. Their Summer Anthem Tour has drawn over 300,000 fans so far. At Jones Beach Theater and PNC Bank Arts Center, shows were packed. The band will keep moving until September 14, when they'll conclude their tour at Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond festival. From the Greek Theatre in LA to Colorado's Red Rocks, they'll hit almost 50 venues nationwide.

Warner Records dropped their latest track, "Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)," on August 4. This song will also be part of the Summer Anthem EP. It comes out on August 22.