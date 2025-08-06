Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Goo Goo Dolls Set to Host Two Charity Shows at Beacon Theatre With O.A.R. Frontman

At New York’s Beacon Theatre on November 9 and 10, the Goo Goo Dolls will put on two shows. The proceeds will support the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation….

Laura Adkins
John Rzeznik and Robert Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls perform onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

At New York's Beacon Theatre on November 9 and 10, the Goo Goo Dolls will put on two shows. The proceeds will support the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation. It provides healing and educational services for youth impacted by violence. On Instagram, the band wrote, "NYC !! We hope that you can join us ... for two nights of music." Ticket sales start on August 8 at 10 a.m., and Marc Roberge from O.A.R. will also take the stage. 

Ali and Joe Torre started their foundation in 2002. It serves as a shield for young people caught in tough spots. Their work helps individuals hurt by violence at home, abuse, dating problems, and assault. The band's work with this organization goes back to 2021. At each stop, they'll auction signed guitars to fund youth programs.

Right now, the Goo Goo Dolls are on the road with Dashboard Confessional. Their Summer Anthem Tour has drawn over 300,000 fans so far. At Jones Beach Theater and PNC Bank Arts Center, shows were packed. The band will keep moving until September 14, when they'll conclude their tour at Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond festival. From the Greek Theatre in LA to Colorado's Red Rocks, they'll hit almost 50 venues nationwide.

Warner Records dropped their latest track, "Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)," on August 4. This song will also be part of the Summer Anthem EP. It comes out on August 22.

With 15 million albums sold worldwide, four GRAMMY nods, and a record for Most Top 10 Singles, they've earned multiple spots in music history. "A Boy Named Goo" became double platinum in 1995, and "Dizzy Up The Girl" went five times platinum in 1998. "Gutterflower" and "Let Love In" struck gold in 2002 and 2006.

Goo Goo DollsJoe Torre
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Ed King of the rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd perform circa 1975.
MusicRock Music, USA: Regional Sounds of AmericaDrew Cameron
Kurt Cobain of Nirvana
MusicRock Stars Whose Fame Surged After Death: Posthumous Legacies of Music LegendsBG Rand
Jack Osbourne greets fans as he arrives to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne as the funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England.
MusicJack Osbourne Shares Video Tribute to Ozzy OsbourneErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect