Tampa Celebrates 813 Day With Week-Long Activities at Sparkman Wharf

A fun fundraising effort starts at Sparkman Wharf next week, turning social media photos into money for Tampa Theatre from August 11-17.

When people take and post pictures by the downtown TAMPA sign at 615 Channelside Dr, the venue will give $5 to the historic movie house. The effort hopes to raise up to $1,000.

Mayor Jane Castor kicks off the event August 11 at the photo spot. The main celebration happens August 13, turning the waterfront into a lively party with music, local vendors, and freebies from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event celebrates Tampa's 813 area code - which became Florida's second phone prefix in 1953. Local businesses around town have created special $8.13 deals for the week-long celebration.

People with a sweet tooth can snag one of Hampton Chocolate Factory's first ten big ice cream cones at the $8.13 price. Both Jotoro and LightHaus Beer Garden have rolled out similar drink specials.

To be included, people sharing photos need to tag @sparkmanwharf with #SparkmanWharf and #813Day on Instagram or Facebook, and follow the venue's Instagram page.

The fun spreads beyond the wharf, with Hyde Park Village getting involved. On August 13, you can shop, eat, and drink $8.13 specials at businesses like Buddy Brew, Forbici, The Hyppo, and also celebrate the grand opening of Shore. For the families, catch the story time with Mrs. Boo in the heart of Snow Circle and adoptable puppies from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, county leaders are showing off Tampa's food scene.

Local chefs have created special dishes for the event - Tacos Las Californias brings out their Quesabirria Taco, while Revolution Ice Cream debuts a special "original '813'" flavor.