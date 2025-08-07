Cool Ways to Make the Most of Busch Gardens This August

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to visit Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, National Roller Coaster Day on August 16 is calling your name—and your inner thrill seeker. The park is rolling out a day full of coaster fun, but there’s more to it than just screaming your way through loops and drops.

Yes, adrenaline junkies can tackle every major coaster and score a collectible lanyard, and Annual Pass Members might even land a behind-the-scenes tour of Cheetah Hunt or SheiKra. But for families or more casual visitors? This is still a great excuse to spend a day exploring.

Make a full day of it by hitting animal encounters, cooling off on the Congo River Rapids, or checking out the new Wild Oasis realm—a fresh, family-friendly area featuring splash zones, shaded seating, and plenty of room for kids to roam. Swing by the Coaster Enthusiast Picnic for a bite and some laid-back people-watching—or just kick back with a cold drink and enjoy the energy of the day.