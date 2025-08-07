Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Tampa Museum of Art Grows With $53K Gift, Expanding Mental Health Support Program

A $53,000 gift from Seminole Hard Rock Tampa will boost the Tampa Museum of Art’s mental health initiatives. The funds, collected through visitor donations at the casino, come as the…

Jim Mayhew
Tampa_Museum_of_Art_
Photo: Visit Tampa Bay

A $53,000 gift from Seminole Hard Rock Tampa will boost the Tampa Museum of Art's mental health initiatives. The funds, collected through visitor donations at the casino, come as the museum plans a major 51,000-square-foot addition.

The money backs the Art-Based Connection program, which sends artists into neighborhoods and sets up museum visits for people who've faced trauma. Unlike other museum programs, this one runs purely on private gifts.

"It would be the only amenity of its kind on the Riverwalk," said Executive Director Michael Tomor, according to FOX 13, talking about plans for a new restaurant that will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The building project will double the museum's size to 120,000 square feet. First steps focus on updating basic systems — water, sewer, and power — at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza.

A striking four-story addition will house fresh exhibits, learning spaces, and spots for special events. Visitors will catch stunning views of the Hillsborough River from the top floors when work finishes in about two to three years.

This growth marks big shifts along Tampa's waterfront. New food options and bigger art spaces will draw more people to the area. Short walks between stops will make visits easier.

The casino's gift shows how local firms back art therapy work. Staff members bring healing through art both inside and outside museum walls, reaching those who need it most.

Downtown TampaMuseum
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Little boy getting his hair cut in barber shop
Local NewsTampa Barber Shop Lifts School Spirit With Free Haircuts and Supplies for KidsJim Mayhew
bike
Local NewsNew Tampa Bike Series Gives City Life From Two WheelsJim Mayhew
Tampa Celebrates 813 Day With Week-Long Activities at Sparkman Wharf
Local NewsTampa Celebrates 813 Day With Week-Long Activities at Sparkman WharfJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect