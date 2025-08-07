Tampa Museum of Art Grows With $53K Gift, Expanding Mental Health Support Program

A $53,000 gift from Seminole Hard Rock Tampa will boost the Tampa Museum of Art's mental health initiatives. The funds, collected through visitor donations at the casino, come as the museum plans a major 51,000-square-foot addition.

The money backs the Art-Based Connection program, which sends artists into neighborhoods and sets up museum visits for people who've faced trauma. Unlike other museum programs, this one runs purely on private gifts.

"It would be the only amenity of its kind on the Riverwalk," said Executive Director Michael Tomor, according to FOX 13, talking about plans for a new restaurant that will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The building project will double the museum's size to 120,000 square feet. First steps focus on updating basic systems — water, sewer, and power — at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza.

A striking four-story addition will house fresh exhibits, learning spaces, and spots for special events. Visitors will catch stunning views of the Hillsborough River from the top floors when work finishes in about two to three years.

This growth marks big shifts along Tampa's waterfront. New food options and bigger art spaces will draw more people to the area. Short walks between stops will make visits easier.