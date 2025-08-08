Brian Wilson Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony

Brian Wilson was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Aug. 6.



Wilson's daughter, Carnie, shared a photo of a large flower arrangement on Facebook and detailed her feelings of saying a final goodbye to her legendary father. Carnie included a lengthy caption, which began, "Today we laid my Daddy to rest. It was incredibly difficult to see that happen, but at the same time, it gave more closure and more of a feeling of restful peace."



She continued, "The last eight weeks have been extremely challenging and like nothing I've ever experienced. I love and miss him so much, and I wish he could come back. There's so many signs that he gives me every day, and I know that he's around ...he can hear me and he can see me. He makes that apparent. I'm so grateful for this. Today we had a couple of monarch butterflies that just would not leave the site. It was comforting and beautiful."



Carnie added, "I'm trying to deal with my emotions -they're so up and down. I know that he would want everybody to feel happy and not sad. He didn't like it when I cried. I was talking with my dear friend, Gunnar Nelson, today, who lost his Pop, Ricky Nelson, years ago, and he reminded me that the world will have his music to sing to and remember him every single solitary day until we are all gone. This is a really special and a real heavy-duty thought. It's much bigger than I can wrap my head around. For this, I am grateful for though, because I know it's the truth."



She concluded, "So I just wanna say thank you... thank you, Daddy, for your beautiful contribution to so much happiness and real, raw emotions that you have brought to people. Thank you to all the beautiful, loving, and supportive fans out there for honoring him. We share this together. God knows what we'd be without him."



Brian Wilson passed away on June 11 after going public with his dementia diagnosis in February 2024. He was 82.