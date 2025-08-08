St. Petersburg Wine Bar Ranks 5th Best in U.S.

Contests
A Florida hotspot just made it big. Allelo, nestled in St. Petersburg, grabbed the number five spot on USA Today's 10Best wine bars nationwide – the only Florida spot to…

A Florida hotspot just made it big. Allelo, nestled in St. Petersburg, grabbed the number five spot on USA Today's 10Best wine bars nationwide - the only Florida spot to make the list.

This downtown favorite boasts an incredible collection: 500 different wines and 1,200 bottles, mainly from small-batch wineries. Their amazing wine lineup caught attention, landing them a prestigious Wine Spectator Award of Excellence this year.

Small, family-owned wineries from Mediterranean and Aegean regions dominate the handpicked wine menu. Top-shelf bottles from Gaja, Ornellaia, and Château Margaux line the walls.

The beautiful Italianate building on Beach Drive sits beside a lovely plaza. Inside, guests find tall ceilings, glittering chandeliers and an eye-catching glass wine wall. Local artist Annette Gloomis adds her creative flair throughout.

In the kitchen, Chef Tim Lentsch whips up Mediterranean-inspired small plates perfect for sharing. Black squid ink linguine, spicy 'nduja-sauced clams, and a carefully selected charcuterie board entice diners. The Portuguese Touriga Nacional Musgo red wine goes great with fresh Branzino or the showstopping tableside beef tartare.

Before becoming Allelo, this location was home to Annata and Alto Mare until mid-2021. Owners Shawn and Jeanna Damkoehler, with Volet Hospitality, turned the space into what it is today.

The Greek word allelomimesis - describing how birds flock together - inspired the name. This idea comes to life in an entrance mural showing Florida birds and matches the restaurant's social dining style.

