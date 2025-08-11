Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Never Ending 90’s

Get ready for a holiday season packed with nostalgia, energy, and unforgettable hits! Ezra Ray Hart is the ultimate supergroup, bringing together Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, and Emerson Hart of Tonic. With over 20 million albums sold and 18 Top 10 singles— including iconic #1 hits like “Fly,” “Good,” and “If You Could Only See”—this trio knows how to light up a stage.



At an Ezra Ray Hart show, expect a non-stop celebration of 90s and 2000s favorites, signature tracks from each band, and a few festive surprises to get you in the holiday spirit. It’s a high-energy, feel-good show that’s perfect for fans of all ages. Whether you're reliving your favorite memories or making new ones, Ezra Ray Hart delivers the soundtrack to an unforgettable night.

