MJ Morning Show Has Your Pair of Tickets To The Wawa 250

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular finale in 2025, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks. Listen for your chance to get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA. Get your tickets now at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 8/11-8/15/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the Wawa 250 on August 22, 2025
- How Many Grand Prizes Are Being Awarded: 1 pair
- Prize Value: $39
- Who Is Providing the Prize: NASCAR