Contests
LISTEN LIVE

MJ Morning Show Has Your Pair of Tickets To The Wawa 250

Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA. Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets…

smckenzie

Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA. Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Wawa 250 on August 22, 2025.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular finale in 2025, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks. Listen for your chance to get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA. Get your tickets now at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 8/11-8/15/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the Wawa 250 on August 22, 2025
  • How Many Grand Prizes Are Being Awarded: 1 pair
  • Prize Value: $39
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: NASCAR
DaytonaNASCAR
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See KC & The Sunshine Band
ContestsPlay Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See KC & The Sunshine Bandsmckenzie
The Gadget Grab Giveaway
ContestsThe Gadget Grab GiveawayElizabeth Urban
at_work_network
ContestsAt Work Networktjones
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect