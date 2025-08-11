Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See KC & The Sunshine Band

The legendary KC and The Sunshine Band are bringing the funk, the soul, and the unforgettable hits to Hard Rock Tampa this September 4th – and YOU could be there!…

smckenzie

The legendary KC and The Sunshine Band are bringing the funk, the soul, and the unforgettable hits to Hard Rock Tampa this September 4th – and YOU could be there!

We’re giving you the chance to boogie down live with hits like "Get Down Tonight," "That's the Way (I Like It)," and "Shake Your Booty" – all you have to do is listen for the clues and text in to WIN.

Don’t miss your chance to experience a night of nonstop dancing, disco lights, and classic feel-good music. It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and party like it's the '70s!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Text To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 8/11-8/15/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Text To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 8/11-8/15/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see KC & The Sunshine Band
  • Prize Value: $85
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall

KC and The Sunshine Band
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
MJ Morning Show Has Your Pair of Tickets To The Wawa 250
ContestsMJ Morning Show Has Your Pair of Tickets To The Wawa 250smckenzie
The Gadget Grab Giveaway
ContestsThe Gadget Grab GiveawayElizabeth Urban
at_work_network
ContestsAt Work Networktjones
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect