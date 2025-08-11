Contests
St. Pete Chefs Team Up for Fundraiser To Help Restaurant Owner Fighting Cancer

Jim Mayhew
A closeup shot of the chefs preparing a fine dinner at the kitchen in a restaurant in London, England
Getty Royalty Free

Later this month, top chefs from across St. Pete will unite at Il Ritorno for a special dinner. Their goal? To support Ted Dorsey, a fellow chef battling late-stage colon cancer.

The Aug. 26 event brings together twelve skilled cooks, who'll work side by side to create a 5-course meal. David Benstock leads the kitchen team, joined by Marty Blitz, Jason Cline, and Jeremy Duclut. Chris Fernandez, Tyson Grant, and Tony Mangiafico add their skills to the mix. Brooke Palmer Kuhl, Raphael Perrier, Rob Reinsmith, Jason Ruhe, and Teddy Skiadiotis round out the star-studded lineup. Each plate comes paired with select wines and mixed drinks.

Funds raised will support college funds for Dorsey's children, Jackson and Samantha. Through Bespoke Collaborative Charities, guests can claim tax deductions for their gifts.

As owner of Sunshine City Tavern, Dorsey built his name in St. Pete's food scene. His current spot draws diners with fresh catches and shore-inspired meals.

Behind the scenes, Linz Meats stocks the kitchen, as Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits fills glasses. A Chair Affair sets the scene, while DJ Fresh adds beats to the evening.

Those who can't attend can still pitch in through an online GoFundMe set up for Dorsey's medical costs.

Jim MayhewWriter
