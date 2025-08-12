Contests
Countryside Mall Celebrates 50 Years With New Activities & Events

Countryside Mall Celebrates 50 Years With New Activities & Events

I know in the year of 2025 malls seem like a foreign place. But Countryside Mall in Clearwater is giving us a reason to relive the old days. In celebration of 50 years (can you believe it?), they just opened a new family fun center and brought in local shops.

The two-story mall originally launched with Maas Brothers and Sears as its anchor stores. JCPenney and J.W. Robinson's soon followed, making 1976 a significant expansion year.

Launch Family Entertainment now offers kids trampolines, obstacle courses, and arcade games alongside bowling. This exciting addition aims to attract families looking for active entertainment. It's also a great way to get out of the house and escape the heat/rain.

Market in the Mall gives new business owners their first shot at retail success. Many vendors are stepping into brick-and-mortar retail for the first time.

The new Bacon Street Diner, run by Palm Harbor locals, shows how hometown businesses can thrive alongside retail giants Macy's and Dillard's. It's part of a strategy to balance local businesses with national retailers.

The mall kicks off September with free birthday celebrations. Visitors can watch ice skating shows and enjoy food samples during the events.

Visit the mall's website to see all birthday celebration details. The mall remains a gathering place for Clearwater residents, continuing its longtime tradition.

