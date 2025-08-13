Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Home Arena Gets New Name in Multi-Year Deal

What a way to kick off 813 day with a major change to a Tampa. After 11 years, we will now be calling the Bolt’s home arena Benchmark International Arena….

Jen Glorioso
AMALIE ARENA BREW FEST
J.Glorioso/BBGI

What a way to kick off 813 day with a major change to a Tampa. After 11 years, we will now be calling the Bolt's home arena Benchmark International Arena. Obviously for fans, this change won't happen overnight, as some people still refer to the arena as the Ice Palace.

The agreement provides $3 million to local nonprofits. Crews will put up new signs around the building, while VIP areas will see major renovations.

Built in 1996 for $139 million, the arena started as the Ice Palace. Tampa contributed $84 million, with the Lightning putting in $53 million for construction.

Over the years, the building has had several names. It changed to the St. Pete Times Forum in 2002, became the Tampa Bay Times Forum ten years after, and got the Amalie name in 2014.

Steven Keane, who heads Benchmark International, talked about community connections: "We are honored to partner with Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning, organizations that, like us, are committed to delivering excellence and giving back to the community."

Some fans have already come up with some punchier nick names for the new takeover. "Benchmark International" seems like a bit of a mouthful, some folks on Twitter have already started referring it as "The Bench" or "BI Arena". Personally, we like The Bench.

Tampa Bay Lightning
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: A vehicle is stranded in floodwaters as Hurricane Helene passes offshore on September 26, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Already a Category 3 storm, Helene was expected to gain further strength before making landfall this evening on Florida’s northwestern coast. Flash flood warnings extend to northern Georgia and western North Carolina. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Local NewsWeekend Storm Swamps St. Petersburg Streets, Locals Blame Construction SiteJim Mayhew
tampa airport
Local NewsTampa Airport Opens Red Side Express Lanes After $109 Million ProjectJim Mayhew
St. Pete-Clearwater Airport Breaks Monthly Record With 320,746 Passengers in July
Local NewsSt. Pete-Clearwater Airport Breaks Monthly Record With 320,746 Passengers in JulyJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect